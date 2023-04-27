Davis is probable for Friday's Game 6 against the Grizzlies due to a right foot stress injury, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Considering Davis has been listed as probable in each of the first five games of the series but has suited up every time, fantasy managers should expect Davis to be a full-go Friday. Davis has had an up-and-down series thus far, having scored over 30 points twice while also having two games with less than 15 points. Regardless, he has been a dominant interior force, averaging 13.6 rebounds and 4.2 blocks per game in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.