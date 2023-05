Davis (foot) is probable for Game 4 against the Warriors on Monday.

Davis has been given a probable tag ahead of nearly every Lakers' postseason game to this point, so he should be good to go for the team's pivotal Game 4 matchup. The star center has been superb in the Western Conference Semifinals so far, averaging 22.0 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.7 blocks per contest.