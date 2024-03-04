Davis (Achilles) is probable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Davis has found himself on the injury report ahead of most games this season, so nothing new here. Expect Davis to play with no limitations barring any new developments. The star big man has averaged 25.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 steals in 37.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances.