Davis (foot) is probable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis continues to deal with a right foot stress injury, but he'll likely be able to suit up for a third consecutive game Saturday. He's appeared in four of the Lakers' last five matchups and has averaged 23.8 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33.0 minutes per game during that time.