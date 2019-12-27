Lakers' Anthony Davis: Likely to play Saturday
Davis (knee) is considered probable for Saturday's contest against Portland, Brett Dawson of The Athletic reports.
Davis has been off and on the injury report with a sore right knee for the past month now, so this isn't intriguing news by any means as the Lakers are playing with caution. The Kentucky product is currently averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 29 appearances with the Lakers so far this season.
