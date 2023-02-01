Davis (foot) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis has been eased into action after missing over a month due to his foot injury, but he returned to the starting lineup Tuesday against New York and logged 27 points, nine rebounds, two steals and an assist in 37 minutes. Although he's still dealing with his foot issue, he'll likely be able to suit up Thursday.