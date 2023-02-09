Davis is probable for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to a stress injury in his right foot.
Davis has been on the team's injury report for most of the season but will likely be available for Thursday's tilt. Over his last three appearances, Davis has averaged 26.0 points 12.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over 34.5 minutes.
