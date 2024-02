Davis (Achilles) is probable for Thursday's game against Washington, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis has been dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy recently but has been able to suit up despite the issue over the past few weeks. He's posted double-doubles in his last six appearances, averaging 25.7 points and 13.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game, and he'll likely be available once again Thursday.