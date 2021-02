Davis (quadriceps) is probable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis continues to nurse a right quadriceps bruise, but the injury shouldn't affect his availability for Thursday's matchup. The 27-year-old missed one contest due to the quad bruise last week and is averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in the last two games.