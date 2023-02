Davis (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis has been dealing with a stress injury in his right foot recently but has been able to play through the issue. He's posted double-doubles in eight of his last nine appearances and has averaged 22.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 33.2 minutes per game during that time. He'll likely be able to suit up once again Tuesday.