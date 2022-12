Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Davis continues to deal with low back tightness but has played through the issue over the last four games. The 29-year-old is in the midst of a dominant stretch in which he's posted 10 consecutive double-doubles and was especially productive over the weekend, as he posted 44 points Friday against the Bucks before dropping 55 points against Washington on Sunday.