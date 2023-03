Davis is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls with a right foot stress injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis continues to receive probable tags due to his lingering foot injury but has played in the Lakers' last five contests. The star big man is averaging 24.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals in 36.2 minutes over that span.