Davis is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Warriors due to a right foot stress injury, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Anthony has consistently received probable tags throughout the playoffs, but his nagging foot injury hasn't yet forced him to miss a game. The star center is averaging 21.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 37.2 minutes across the first 10 games of the postseason.