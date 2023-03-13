Davis (foot) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Harrison Faigen of SBNation.com reports.

Davis is coming off of back-to-back disappointing performances, but he is expected to play through his lingering foot issue and will attempt to keep the Lakers in playoff contention with LeBron James (foot) sidelined. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm Davis' status ahead of Tuesday's 8:00 p.m. ET tip. Before his lackluster outings, Davis scored at least 30 points in three straight games and averaged 35.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks with 58/44/81 shooting splits during that stretch.