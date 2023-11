Davis (hip/adductor) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis continues to battle a left adductor strain and hip spasms, but he'll likely appear in a fourth straight game. Over his last three appearances, he's averaged 22.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.3 blocks in 34.7 minutes per game.