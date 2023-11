Davis (hip/groin) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis continues to battle left adductor and hip spasms, but he's appeared in seven straight games and will likely suit up again Wednesday. During that stretch, Davis has posted six double-doubles, averaging 20.7 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.