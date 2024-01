Davis (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

This will be the fourth straight probable tag for Davis as he continues to battle a lingering ankle issue. He's off to a hot start in January, averaging 30.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in his last two games.