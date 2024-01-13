Davis (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Davis hasn't missed a game since Dec. 15. Over his last 13 appearances, he's averaged 27.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 37.5 minutes per game. Barring a setback, Davis should play and face no restrictions versus Utah.