Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Listed as probable again

Davis (shoulder) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Davis carried a similar tag into Tuesday's game against the Thunder and wound up playing 37 minutes, tallying 34 points, seven rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks. The big man, who is putting up impressive numbers through his first 13 games with Los Angeles, reported earlier in the week that his bothersome shoulder is almost 100 percent healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories