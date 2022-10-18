Davis is officially probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a back injury, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis is on the team's official injury report prior to opening night, but he's on track. Head coach Darwin Ham stated Sunday that Davis would begin the season without any type of minutes restriction, so the expectation is that his name will be listed in the starting lineup prior to tip.
