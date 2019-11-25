Lakers' Anthony Davis: Listed as probable Monday
Davis (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's tilt with San Antonio, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.
Davis is technically listed as probable due to pain in his shoulder, though he stated that he expects to play. Look for an official designation confirming Davis' expectations to crop up later in the day.
