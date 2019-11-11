Lakers' Anthony Davis: Listed as probable

Davis is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns with a sore right shoulder, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.

Davis has been dealing with a shoulder issue since the end of October but has yet to miss any game action as a result. It appears that trend will continue after the big man was able to practice Monday. Through his first nine games with the Lakers, Davis is averaging 26.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and a combined 4.3 blocks/steals in 35.0 minutes per tilt.