Davis is questionable for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left ankle bone bruise.

Davis and LeBron James (knee) are on the injury report once again, but the former has appeared in six straight games and has missed just one contest since Nov. 10. Over his last six appearances, Davis has averaged 29.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals in 36.6 minutes per game. If Davis is sidelined, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura would all be candidates for increased roles.