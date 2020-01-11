Lakers' Anthony Davis: Listed as questionable
Davis (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
The Lakers have already ruled out LeBron James (illness), so Davis' status is especially important. If he gets the green light he will presumably get all the work he can handle. His status will likely be determined closer to tip-off, as he will have to see how his back responds to pregame warmups.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.