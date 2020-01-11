Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Listed as questionable

Davis (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

The Lakers have already ruled out LeBron James (illness), so Davis' status is especially important. If he gets the green light he will presumably get all the work he can handle. His status will likely be determined closer to tip-off, as he will have to see how his back responds to pregame warmups.

