Davis started and played 17 minutes in a loss to Dallas on Thursday, scoring four points (2-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and adding four rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

Davis showed obvious rust after missing 30 games with a calf injury, but the good news is that he emerged from the contest without experiencing any setbacks. The big man was said to be on a time limit of about 15 minutes entering the game, and coach Frank Vogel held true to that estimate by giving Davis 17 minutes -- all in the first half. Davis isn't likely to have many games going forward in which he makes only 20 percent of his field-goal attempts and misses all of his free throws, so look for much better days ahead as the All-Star gets back into a groove.