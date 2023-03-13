Davis ended with 17 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-5 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to New York.

Davis hit the double-double milestone, but the Lakers need more than 17 points from their All-Star center if they hope to make a playoff push. Davis broke a five game streak of hitting 50 percent or more from the floor, and he suffered through what was easily his worst performance of the season at the charity stripe, converting only one shot in five attempts.