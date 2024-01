Davis amassed 26 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 127-116 loss to the Clippers.

The Lakers' bench woke up enough to absorb some of LeBron James' (ankle) missing production, so Davis didn't have the customary big number he usually compiles when his All-Star teammate is absent. D'Angelo Russell led all scorers for the purple and gold, leaving Davis as the second-highest option.