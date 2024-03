Davis closed Sunday's 120-109 win over the Timberwolves with 27 points (9-17 FG, 9-13 FT), 25 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and seven steals in 39 minutes.

It was a career night for Davis, who logged a career-high seven steals, a season-high 25 rebounds along with three blocked shots and 27 points. With Rudy Gobert (hamstring) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) absent, Davis had a field day in the interior, and the Timberwolves were unable to stop him.