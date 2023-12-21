Davis ended with 19 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-108 loss to Chicago.

Davis was unable to top 30 points in a fourth consecutive appearance Wednesday, but he remained effective on the boards to finish with his 15th consecutive double-double. While he was unavailable for last Friday's loss to the Spurs, he hasn't missed a beat upon his return, playing at least 35 minutes in each of his last two outings. Since the start of December, he's averaged 27.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 36.4 minutes per game.