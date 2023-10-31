Davis notched 26 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Monday's 106-103 victory over the Magic.

Davis shows no sign of stopping, and that's nothing but good news for the Lakers, who need his production inside. Davis' numbers have been stellar, so the 2-2 record isn't due to a lack of effort from the All-Star. Better backcourt play provided more balance on Monday, which helped every starter. Davis' most impressive stat is his blocked shot total. Over four games, he's swatted 11 balls.