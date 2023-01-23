Lakers coach Darvin Ham told the media Sunday that Davis (foot) "looked phenomenal" during a full-contact scrimmage Saturday, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The Lakers have stayed away from putting a firm timetable on Davis' return, but he appears to be making substantial progress as he works back from a right foot injury. For now, Davis continues to be listed as "out" -- the Lakers play at Portland on Sunday night -- but it seems realistic that he could be back in the lineup within the next week or two. Prior to going down with the injury on Dec. 16 against Denver, Davis was hitting his stride as one of the most valuable players in all of fantasy basketball. On the year, he's averaging 27.4 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 blocks while shooting a career-best-by-far 59.4 percent from the floor.