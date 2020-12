Davis scored 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, five assists, a steal and three turnovers in 38 minutes of Monday's 115-107 loss to Portland.

Davis posted an off night shooting the rock, but an off night for the star still resulted in a double-double. Davis posted a team-high 10 rebounds as he showed his value even when not posting gaudy scoring numbers.