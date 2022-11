Davis had 30 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 18 rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 win over San Antonio.

Behind Davis' stellar night, the Lakers won handily and despite the loss of LeBron James, the team is making its way through the schedule rather well with three consecutive victories. Davis has been brilliant during the streak, averaging 35 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocked shots over the three-game span.