Davis chipped in 30 points (11-22 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 42 minutes during Sunday's 132-127 overtime loss to the Kings.

Davis scored 30 points for the second consecutive game, and his rebound totals over the first three games of the season have been exemplary. With Davis and LeBron James fully healthy, the duo will be able to rack up the wins for the Lakers despite dropping this game to the Kings on the road.