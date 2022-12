Davis supplied 37 points (13-24 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-15 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 46 minutes during Tuesday's 122-118 overtime loss to Boston.

Davis helped bring the Lakers back from the brink after going down early, but it wasn't quite enough to win. Wednesday's showing increased Davis' double-double streak to three games, and although we've seen him on the injury report frequently, he's usually good to go. He should be fine to play Friday after a day of rest.