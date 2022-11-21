Davis recorded 30 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 18 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 win over San Antonio.

Behind Davis' stellar night, the Lakers raced out to a massive lead early in the contest, allowing him to get ample rest late in the game. Despite the continued absence of LeBron James (adductor), the Lakers are making their way through the schedule rather well with three consecutive victories. Davis has been brilliant during the winning streak, averaging 35.0 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 61.7 percent from the field and 91.2 percent from the free-throw line.