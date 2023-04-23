Davis supplied 31 points (11-24 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 111-101 win over the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Davis and LeBron James put together one of the best first quarters in the team's history, running up a 26-point lead on the Grizzlies in the first 12 minutes. Davis compiled eight points and eight rebounds in the first stanza, and kept the foot on the gas with 15 points and four rebounds in the third quarter. Davis has double-doubled in two of three games against Memphis in the series.