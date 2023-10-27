Davis finished Thursday's 100-95 win over Phoenix with 30 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and three steals over 39 minutes.

It will be difficult to beat the Lakers this season when Davis and LeBron James are both healthy. After a mediocre beginning against the Nuggets, Davis turned on the gas and delivered a signature performance. The All-Star recorded 13 points and five rebounds in the fourth quarter to help erase the Suns' 12-point lead, joined by a 10-point, four-rebound showing from James to seal the win.