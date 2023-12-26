Davis chipped in 40 points (15-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 126-115 loss to Boston.

Davis recorded one of his best scoring performances of the 2023-24 campaign, but not even that was enough to lift the Lakers to victory here against Boston in a new chapter of one of the league's oldest and most intense rivalries. Davis has been an absolute double-double machine this season, reaching that feat in all but one of his 10 December outings, a span in which he's averaging 29.2 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.