Davis closed Friday's 127-113 loss to the Grizzlies with 31 points (13-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 41 minutes.

Although Davis and LeBron James are producing at an incredibly high level, wins have been hard to come by. Fantasy managers can confidently use both players, but the duo desperately needs support from the rest of the lineup to release their full potential. The return of D'Angelo Russell (lower body) and the resurgent play of Austin Reaves will help matters, and the return of Rui Hachimura (calf) will give Davis much-needed relief.