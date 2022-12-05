Davis chipped in 55 points (22-30 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 38 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 victory over Washington.

Davis was at his best once again Sunday, continuing what has been a simply dynamic stretch of games. The Lakers have now won eight of their last 10 games on the back of Davis and his career-best play. The numbers don't lie in this instance, with Davis sitting as the number one player in fantasy basketball. While we have seen this from Davis in the past, it's fair to say no one saw it coming. For anyone who managed to snap him up in the second round of drafts, life certainly is sweet right now.