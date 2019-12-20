Lakers' Anthony Davis: May be limited

Davis (ankle) might be limited Thursday night against the Bucks, Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation reports.

Davis was cleared to play earlier in the night and he was spotted going through pregame warmups, however, head coach Frank Vogel indicated that the star forward still isn't at full strength. "He's still experiencing a lot of pain and it doesn't feel a whole lot better than it did yesterday or the day before," stated Vogel. While Davis remains on track to take the court, it remains to be seen what role he'll take on against a dangerous Milwaukee squad.