Lakers' Anthony Davis: May be limited
Davis (ankle) might be limited Thursday night against the Bucks, Matthew Moreno of Lakers Nation reports.
Davis was cleared to play earlier in the night and he was spotted going through pregame warmups, however, head coach Frank Vogel indicated that the star forward still isn't at full strength. "He's still experiencing a lot of pain and it doesn't feel a whole lot better than it did yesterday or the day before," stated Vogel. While Davis remains on track to take the court, it remains to be seen what role he'll take on against a dangerous Milwaukee squad.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.