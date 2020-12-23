Davis totaled 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 116-109 loss to the Clippers.

It was definitely an off-night by Davis' standards, as the team appeared to suffer from a championship hangover after receiving their rings in a pre-game ceremony. Although it's a rarity, we've seen nights like this from AD, especially in the Orlando bubble, where the Lakers struggled before turning things on in the playoffs. Still, his output shouldn't be much of a concern, and he's a reliable start in all formats.