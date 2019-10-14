Lakers' Anthony Davis: MRI results negative
Davis' MRI results for a sprained right thumb were negative, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Davis wasn't determined to have any major structural damage in his right thumb. The result, which was a huge boon for the Lakers, won't preclude Davis from missing the remainder of the preseason, however. The star center's been ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Warriors and could miss further time depending on what level of discomfort his hand is in. That said, considering the MRI results, Davis should be ready for opening night against the Clippers a week from now.
