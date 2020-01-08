Lakers' Anthony Davis: MRI returns clean
Davis plans to travel with the Lakers during the team's upcoming two-game road trip that begins Friday in Dallas after the MRI he underwent Wednesday returned clean, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Davis looked to be in significant pain after landing hard on his back in Tuesday's 117-87 win over the Knicks, resulting in him being removed from the contest. He was diagnosed with a bruised tailbone after initial X-rays returned negative, but the fact that the MRI cleared him of any major injury is the more significant development. While Davis initially looked to be in danger of sitting both Friday in Dallas and Saturday in Oklahoma City, he'll now have a legitimate chance at playing in either or both of those contests.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...