Lakers' Anthony Davis: MRI returns clean

Davis plans to travel with the Lakers during the team's upcoming two-game road trip that begins Friday in Dallas after the MRI he underwent Wednesday returned clean, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Davis looked to be in significant pain after landing hard on his back in Tuesday's 117-87 win over the Knicks, resulting in him being removed from the contest. He was diagnosed with a bruised tailbone after initial X-rays returned negative, but the fact that the MRI cleared him of any major injury is the more significant development. While Davis initially looked to be in danger of sitting both Friday in Dallas and Saturday in Oklahoma City, he'll now have a legitimate chance at playing in either or both of those contests.