Davis is probable for Thursday's Game 2 versus the Warriors with a right foot stress injury, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Davis has been a mainstay on the Lakers' injury report due to the lingering foot issue and will once again earn a probable designation. Despite this, Davis has yet to miss a playoff game. In seven playoff appearances this season, Davis has averaged 22.1 points, 15.0 rebounds and 4.3 blocks over 37.4 minutes.
