Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said Monday that Davis is still having his injured right foot evaluated, but the expectation remains that the big man will miss at least a month, Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis will miss his third consecutive game Wednesday in Sacramento with what the Lakers are listing as "right foot soreness" on the official injury report, but it's clear the 29-year-old is dealing with something more serious than that label would indicate. Brian Windhorst of ESPN confirmed as much in his most recent episode of the "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast, noting that Davis' injury is more significant than a sprained ankle or a sprained foot, which could mean the eight-time All-Star may be dealing with a broken foot or, in a worst-case scenario, a Lisfranc injury that would require season-ending surgery. Until the Lakers provide a firm diagnosis of Davis' injury and a more precise timeline for his return, fantasy managers should likely plan on him being sidelined through at least the end of January.