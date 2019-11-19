Lakers' Anthony Davis: Nearing 100 percent
Davis (shoulder) said his shoulder is nearing 100 percent healthy, Harrison Faigen of SB Nation reports.
While Davis remains probable on the injury report ahead of Monday night's game, he said his problematic shoulder is feeling better, which is a great sign for fantasy owners. While Davis has only missed one game thus far, he's noticeably favored the shoulder on a near-nightly basis and has returned to the locker room for treatment on more than one occasion. Through 12 games, Davis is putting up elite numbers, though his efficiency (47.5% FG, 25% 3PT) has waned a bit, which could potentially be chalked up to the shoulder ailment.
