Davis ended Wednesday's 116-99 loss to Memphis in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 31 points (14-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes.

Davis led all Lakers players in scoring and rebounds while surpassing the 30-point mark and finishing one board shy of the 20-rebound total in Wednesday's Game 5. Davis has posted a double-double in four of the five postseason games, tallying at least 30 points and 15 rebounds in two of his last three outings.