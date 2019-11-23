Lakers' Anthony Davis: Nears triple-double

Davis had 33 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3PT, 11-11 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 130-127 win at the Thunder.

Davis topped the 30-point mark for the second straight game but as if that wasn't enough, he also came just three dimes away from what would've been his first triple-double of the season. Despite the fact he continues to struggle from the field -- shooting just 48.1 percent from the field -- he remains a nightly threat on both ends of the court.